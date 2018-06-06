× Buy tickets to Black Arts Fest MKE and get free admission to Discovery World through August

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts Fest MKE and Discovery World announced a partnership on Wednesday, June 6 that provides free admission to Discovery Word throughout August for those that purchase Black Arts Fest MKE tickets online through August 3.

Black Arts Fest MKE will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds) Saturday, August 4 from noon to midnight.

Youth ages eight to 11, adults 12 and older, and seniors 60 plus will receive free admission to Discovery World when they present their advanced sale ticket to Black Arts Fest MKE. Children seven and under need to purchase a ticket. This offer is only valid during the month of August to Black Arts Fest MKE online ticket holders. Each eligible person is required to present a ticket. No photocopies of tickets will be honored. Advanced adult admission tickets provide a 30 percent savings and cost $9. Tickets may only be purchased in advance online through blackartsfestmke.com. No fees apply.

