Caught on camera: Marine surprises his sister at Waukesha dance recital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Cameras captured the happy homecoming of a young Marine in dress blues in Waukesha. It happened at a recital at Liberty Dance Center last weekend.

Cody Hewitt had just graduated the day before from Basic Training in San Diego. Hewitt came to the recital to surprise his sister after the 10 a.m. show on Saturday, June 2.

When the show ended, the young sister was called out by the emcee for the surprise -- and brother Cody walked on stage to give her a big hug and a recital bear.

Hewitt then walked off stage to a standing ovation from 650+ members of the audience.