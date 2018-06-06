× Congrats! Meet the 1st Project SEARCH graduates in Washington County

WEST BEND — West Bend played host on Wednesday, June 6 to a special completion ceremony for young people with disabilities who are part of Project SEARCH in Washington County (see complete stream below).

Project SEARCH is a business led collaboration that enables young adults with disabilities to gain and maintain employment through training and career exploration. The year-long program gives students a workforce alternative for their last year of high school.

In Washington County, Project SEARCH is a partnership between the West Bend Joint School District #1, The Threshold, a community-based nonprofit, and West Bend Mutual Insurance.