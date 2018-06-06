David Cassidy said he never had dementia, was still drinking

LIVE: Preview of PrideFest Milwaukee 🏳️‍🌈
Posted 10:14 am, June 6, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Television personality David Cassidy attends 'The Celebrity Apprentice' Season 4 Finale at Trump SoHo on May 22, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A new documentary quotes David Cassidy as saying he was still drinking in the last years of his life and he did not have dementia.

People magazine reported Wednesday the former teen idol called producers of an A&E documentary after he fell ill and told them he had liver disease. In the recorded conversation, Cassidy said there was no sign of dementia and it was “complete alcohol poisoning.”

The former “Partridge Family” star says he had lied by telling friends and family he had stopped drinking.

Cassidy died of organ failure in November at age 67.

Producer John Marks tells People that Cassidy wanted to be honest once and for all. The issue appears on newsstands Friday.

A&E will air “David Cassidy: the Last Session” on June 11.

