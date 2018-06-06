× Germantown company equips MPD motorcycles with Adaptive LED headlights

MILWAUKEE — J.W. Speaker is equipping more than 50 Milwaukee Police Department motorcycles with state-of-the-art Adaptive LED headlights that will help officers on motorcycles enhance their vision in darkness. The announcement came in a news conference held on Wednesday morning, June 6.

J.W. Speaker out of Germantown has donated 56 LED headlights to the @MilwaukeePolice Dept. to enhance the safety of its motorcycle patrols. | @fox6now pic.twitter.com/dSAFH9po4D — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) June 6, 2018

J.W. Speaker Corporation is considered a global leader in LED lighting technology. Its corporate offices are based in Germantown.

The Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight being installed addresses poor visibility while cornering by filling in the darkness with bright, white light. A news release from J.W. Speaker says the technology uses on-board sensors and advanced electronics to calculate bank angles on a real-time basis, automatically directing the light array up or down as the motorcycle leans.