Germantown company equips MPD motorcycles with Adaptive LED headlights
MILWAUKEE — J.W. Speaker is equipping more than 50 Milwaukee Police Department motorcycles with state-of-the-art Adaptive LED headlights that will help officers on motorcycles enhance their vision in darkness. The announcement came in a news conference held on Wednesday morning, June 6.
J.W. Speaker Corporation is considered a global leader in LED lighting technology. Its corporate offices are based in Germantown.
The Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight being installed addresses poor visibility while cornering by filling in the darkness with bright, white light. A news release from J.W. Speaker says the technology uses on-board sensors and advanced electronics to calculate bank angles on a real-time basis, automatically directing the light array up or down as the motorcycle leans.