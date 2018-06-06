× It’s easy to get flash briefings from FOX6 News using Amazon’s ‘Alexa’

MILWAUKEE — There is a new way to get the latest news and weather updates from FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com.

If you have an Amazon Echo smart speaker, you can now get flash briefings from the FOX6 News team.

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to get those FOX6 News updates for your Amazon Echo

Open up the Amazon Alexa App on the mobile device you have connected to your Echo.

Click on the drop-down menu button (three stacked dashes) next to Home button at the top of the screen.



You will then click on Skills on the side of the screen.



On the next screen, enter “witi” in the search bar and click the search (or magnifying glass) button.



FOX6 WITI Milwaukee News will come up as a search result. Click it.



On the next screen, click the blue ENABLE button — and you’re all set!

When you want to get a flash briefing from FOX6 News, just say, “Alexa, give me the news.” It’s that easy. Now you can hear us on your Amazon Echo!