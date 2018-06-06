Pictures: Progress is being made on renovations at Maryvale Baseball Park in Arizona

MARYVALE, Ariz. — Maryvale Baseball Park renovations are making progress — and officials with the park tweeted some new pictures on Wednesday, June 6.

As you can see in the most recent tweet, the warning track for the spring home of the Milwaukee Brewers is nearing completion.

Last Saturday, the park officials tweeted about new concrete at the facility.

Construction of the renovated Maryvale Baseball Park is expected to be substantially completed by the start of 2019 spring training.

The Brewers are investing 56-$60 million in the construction phase of the program, and will assume operation and maintenance (as well as related costs) of the facility after the conclusion of this year’s spring training. The city of Phoenix will allocate $2 million each year for the next five years for renovations, and the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority will contribute approximately $5.7 million.