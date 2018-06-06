PrideFest Milwaukee 2018 kicks off festival season June 7-10

MILWAUKEE — PrideFest Milwaukee, the world’s largest LGBTQ celebration with permanent festival grounds, kicks off the summer festival season Thursday, June 7 and goes through Sunday, June 10.

According to a news release from PrideFest, the event traces its heritage back to 1974, when 350 people attended the city’s first organized expression of pride at the Gay People’s Union Ball. This year, PrideFest 2018 is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors over the four-day weekend, shattering attendance records for the seventh consecutive year.

The festival will feature a wide variety of national entertainment acts, including the B-52s, Jussie Smollett, Daya, JoJo, Fortune Feimster and the Ladies of Comedy, as well as Milwaukee favorites GGOOLLDD, REYNA, Tigernite, and Lex Allen.

New this year, will be the first annual Ride with Pride on Saturday, June 9. Riders will start at the Harley-Davidson Museum and will cruise throughout the city over the course of several hours.

“PrideFest is proud to support a number of important causes of the LGBTQ and allied communities, honoring champions who are doing work to make our state a fair and just place to live, work and play for all Wisconsinites, regardless of gender identity,” said the news release.

PrideFest runs Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10. For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE.