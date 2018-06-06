× Teens, age 16 arrested after vehicle break-ins in Shorewood, theft of purse, pursuit

SHOREWOOD — Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with a crime spree Wednesday, June 6 in Shorewood.

It began around 7 a.m., when police received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins occurring between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Police said the suspects entered the vehicles by breaking a window. One witness reported a dark-colored SUV fled the scene when police arrived in the area near Menlo and Prospect.

While they were investigating the break-ins, officers were dispatched to a report of a strong armed robbery that happened near Olsen and Wilson. They learned a purse was taken from a victim when they exited their parked vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, matching the description of the suspect vehicle involved in break-ins case.

It fled into the City of Milwaukee and officers pursued it. The driver and passenger eventually abandoned the vehicle in Milwaukee, and they were arrested after a short foot pursuit.

They were taken to the Milwaukee County Children’s Center, and police said charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.