Waterford Balloonfest is ‘one of only 100 hot air balloon festivals around the country’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD -- It you can handle the heights, there's nothing life peace and tranquility -- and the views from a hot air balloon. Carl spent the morning soaking in the sights above Waterford as he previews Balloonfest.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Balloonfest (website)

This year marks the 8th annual Waterford Balloonfest, presented by Triple Crown Products, one of only 100 hot air balloon festivals around the country that balloon enthusiast come to visit each year. The event, which takes place on the school grounds of Evergreen Elementary in Waterford, WI, features hot air balloon activities (including competitions, launches and night glows), food, craft & business vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment stages for kids & adults, helicopter rides, tethered balloon rides, an outdoor movie, kids activities & more. Admission is free!

Carl also spent the morning exploring the Fox River -- and talking about water safety.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video