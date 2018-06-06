× Waterford woman killed in crash involving dump truck in Town of Burlington

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Waterford area woman, 28, was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in the Town of Burlington on Wednesday afternoon, June 6.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 11/Durand Avenue and County Highway J/English Settlement Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation has revealed a 2015 Toyota sedan, headed northbound on County Highway J stopped at a stop sign and then drove directly into the path of the dump truck, headed westbound, which was pulling a trailer with a bucket loader. Sheriff’s officials said the truck did not have a stop sign, and had the right-of-way.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Burlington.

This crash remains under investigation.