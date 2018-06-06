× Wisconsin State Fair announces 2018 job fair

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is hosting two job fairs to fill positions needed during the annual run of the fair from August 2-12, 2018. The first job fair will take place on Thursday, June 7 and the second on Tuesday, June 12.

Positions that need to be filled are in facility services, public safety, admissions and transportation.

Employees will be required to attend a paid orientation and be available to work all 11 days of the fair. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The job fair will take place Thursday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. AND Tuesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m., at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park — 8200 West Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

