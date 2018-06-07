× 28% of millennials drink at home because going out ‘takes too much effort’

MILWAUKEE — More people are skipping a trip to the bar — choosing to drink in the comfort of their own homes instead.

A new study shows 55 percent of Americans are taking a sip of their favorite alcoholic beverage at home. Millennials are playing a huge role in this, with three in 10 choosing to stay in.

The study shows the reasoning behind this is because millennials feel like it “takes too much effort to go out.”

They also stated drinking at home is a more personal way to catch up with friends and family.

