‘Cannot tell you who the band is:’ Who will play the Riverside Friday at free, surprise concert? 🎶

MILWAUKEE -- There was a question on the mind of music-lovers in Milwaukee on Thursday June 7 -- one day before a free, surprise concert downtown.

"No, I cannot tell you who the band is," said Sara Peronto, PR director for the Pabst Theater Group.

Peronto said she could not share details on the classified information that only a select few were privy to.

“Everyone is asking! 'Come on, you can tell me. You can tell me. I’m one of your friends, right?'" joked Jim Kanter, MillerCoors' GM.

On Friday night, June 8, all will be revealed when a mystery band appears on stage at the Riverside Theater.

“Adding a little bit of intrigue. Adding a little bit of fun. Everybody loves that kind of mystery," said Kanter.

After a successful first go last year, with cover band Chevy Metal and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, MillerCoors and the Pabst Theater Group partnered once again on ‘Cheers to Milwaukee,’ a free surprise concert that helps raise a glass to the start of summer.

"I felt like the theater was just erupting when they came out," said Peronto.

“How do we give something back and say, ‘thank you’ to Milwaukee and give them a big hug and say, ‘let’s celebrate the summer together,'" said Kanter.

Try as we might, FOX6 News couldn’t break the expert secret-keepers on Thursday -- but our interrogation did reveal some clues.

Is it a rock band? "Yes," said Kanter.

Male vocalist? "Yes," answered Peronto.

“They have great local connections," said Kanter.

“Within the last five years, yes -- they have played Summerfest," said Peronto.

Blink twice if it’s the Rolling Stones? "How long can I keep my eyes open?" said Kanter.

So we won’t see Mick Jagger in Milwaukee, but organizers promise fans will get plenty of satisfaction.

"All I can tell you is I think it’s going to be a perfect fit for this event. They definitely put on an amazing live show," said Peronto.

While the concert is free, you will need to show a ticket to get in. You can pick up a ticket at the Riverside or Pabst Theater box offices, the Summerfest box office or at the Girl in the Moon brewery shop in the Miller Valley. Miller employees will also be out-and-about in downtown Milwaukee from 3-6 p.m. Friday giving away tickets and souvenirs at around 160 different bars and restaurants.

Also, anyone who attends the Friday concert will receive a free Summerfest ticket!

