Caught on camera: Police seek dog, owner in recent attack on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public to help identify a dog and its owner — regarding a recent attack.

MPD responded to the area of 114th and Florist around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 for a shots fired investigation. A dog attacked the dog of a 59-year-old man at that location. The 59-year-old man fired a shot at the ground and the attacking dog ran away. The dog that was attacked later died from its injuries.

Officials are seeking the attacking dog and the dog’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.