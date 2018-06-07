× Country Time Legal-Ade: Company offers to pay if you experience lemonade stand issues

MILWAUKEE — Country Time Lemonade is offering to pay legal fees for those who experience issues while operating a lemonade stand in their neighborhood.

They’re calling the effort “Country Time Legal-Ade,” and on the program’s website, company officials said “you should be able to make and share lemonade with the neighborhood without legal implications.”

If you’re fined during the 2017 or 2018 calendar year for your lemonade stand, or if you’ve purchased a permit for 2018 so you can sell lemonade at your stand, you can turn to the folks at Country Time Legal-Ade.

They will cover your find or permit fees up to $300.

If you’re interested, you can register and learn more by CLICKING HERE.