× ‘Extremely saddened:’ Officials, community leaders react to fatal crash involving officer

MILWAUKEE — Officials and community leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers in the wake of a crash that a young Milwaukee police officer and injured another. Statements are listed below.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt

“I am extremely saddened to learn of the loss of our fellow officer. This officer gave his life protecting the lives of Milwaukee’s citizens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family as we mourn this horrific loss.”

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton

“On behalf of the entire Milwaukee Common Council, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine, Jr. “He died in the service of the community he swore to protect. “The City of Milwaukee will always be grateful for his sacrifice and I want to assure those who knew and loved him of our support in the coming days.”

Attorney General Brad Schimel