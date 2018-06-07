‘Extremely saddened:’ Officials, community leaders react to fatal crash involving officer
MILWAUKEE — Officials and community leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers in the wake of a crash that a young Milwaukee police officer and injured another. Statements are listed below.
Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
“I am extremely saddened to learn of the loss of our fellow officer. This officer gave his life protecting the lives of Milwaukee’s citizens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family as we mourn this horrific loss.”
Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton
“On behalf of the entire Milwaukee Common Council, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine, Jr.
“He died in the service of the community he swore to protect.
“The City of Milwaukee will always be grateful for his sacrifice and I want to assure those who knew and loved him of our support in the coming days.”
Attorney General Brad Schimel
“Tonight, my prayers are with Milwaukee Police Department and the families of Officer Charles Irvine Jr. and the other officer injured this evening.
“Officer Irvine gave the ultimate sacrifice for his community. May God rest Charles’s soul; and may God watch over the injured officer’s recovery.
“Every day in this state, thousands of law enforcement put their life on the thin blue line for our safety and security. May the safety and wellness of the men and women in blue be in our prayers every day, as we realize the sacrifices they and their families make for our beautiful Wisconsin communities.”