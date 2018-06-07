Join FOX6 for the Chasin’ A Cure Tailgate Party to Defeat ALS

MILWAUKEE — Beating ALS is a team sport, and this is our biggest game of the year. Join FOX6 for the Chasin’ A Cure Tailgate Party on Friday, June 22. Come on out to the ballpark and help us fight Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Tickets to the party are on sale now and include loge-level seating for the Milwaukee/St. Louis game, a special event t-shirt, great food & drinks, plus live music from hometown favorite Chasin’ Mason.

Event Schedule

4 p.m.: Gates open

5 p.m.: Chasin’ Mason private concert

7:10 p.m.: Baseball game starts

The Chasin’ A Cure Tailgate Party will take place in the Uecker Lot. Please park in the lot east of Miller Parkway, near the Sausage Haus. IMPORTANT: Parking is not included in the ticket price.

Let’s strike out ALS for good. CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase your tickets today.