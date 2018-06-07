‘Please hide from husband:’ Amazon delivery man works hard to follow instructions on doormat

(Video courtesy: Vanessa O’Shea)

TEXAS -- An Amazon delivery man in Texas knows how to stay loyal to his customers!

Vanessa O'Shea shared video and said her Amazon delivery man stayed true to the instructions printed on her doormat -- and hid her package from her husband!

Surveillance video shared by O'Shea shows the unidentified man approaching her home. He can be seen stopping to read the doormat, printed with the words: "Please hide packages from husband."

O'Shea's video then shows the delivery man turning around, and finding a hiding spot for the package behind a chair on the front porch.

O'Shea's husband did find out about her purchase because of a doorbell notification, but O'Shea said she gives her delivery man an "A" for effort.