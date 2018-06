WAUKESHA — A portion of westbound I-94 near Willow Glen Road was temporarily shut down early Thursday morning, June 7 due to a police pursuit.

The pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. in Waukesha and ended near the Waukesha County/Jefferson County border.

A FOX6 photojournalist at the scene saw police unleash their K-9 units — possibly looking for the driver.

All lanes reopened about an hour later.

No injuries have been reported.