LOS ANGELES — TMZ reports Alan O’Neill, one of the actors on “Sons of Anarchy,” has died.

According to the report, O’Neill’s body was found by his girlfriend in the hallway of her Los Angeles apartment Wednesday night, June 6.

TMZ says the actor has a history of heart problems and was a heavy smoker. He also has a history of alcohol and drug abuse.

TMZ is told no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The Irish-born actor was 47, TMZ says.