× Wisconsin Broadcasters Association withdraws offer to hold live primary debates

MADISON — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Foundation Board announced on Thursday, June 7 it has decided to withdraw its offer to hold live broadcast primary debates for the Republican U.S. Senate primary and Democratic gubernatorial primary.

In a news release, the WBA Foundation indicated it “will instead focus its efforts on continuing its more than 30 year tradition of holding general election debates.”

Details regarding the debates in the races for U.S. Senate and Governor of Wisconsin will be announced at a later date and will be offered on television and radio stations across the state.

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind issued the following statement: