Wisconsin Broadcasters Association withdraws offer to hold live primary debates
MADISON — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Foundation Board announced on Thursday, June 7 it has decided to withdraw its offer to hold live broadcast primary debates for the Republican U.S. Senate primary and Democratic gubernatorial primary.
In a news release, the WBA Foundation indicated it “will instead focus its efforts on continuing its more than 30 year tradition of holding general election debates.”
Details regarding the debates in the races for U.S. Senate and Governor of Wisconsin will be announced at a later date and will be offered on television and radio stations across the state.
WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind issued the following statement:
“There is a lot of interest in these primary elections, which is why we initially made an attempt to hold these debates.
“By withdrawing the offer for primary debates, others can now pursue candidate forums in their respective primaries.”
“Broadcasters remain committed to helping Wisconsin voters make informed decisions at the ballot box and the WBA Foundation is looking forward to playing an important role in that process this fall.”