‘Active and ongoing:’ Fatal fire on 14th Avenue in Kenosha being investigated as a homicide

KENOSHA — Kenosha police announced Friday, June 8 that the fatal house fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 5 is now being investigated as a homicide.

It happened at a home located on the corner of 14th Avenue, just north of 78th Street. Around 5 a.m., crews responded as fire tore through the home.

The victim has not yet been positively identified as a result of the fire. However, neighbors said the person who lived there was a man in his 30s.

Police said the following in a news released, “To prevent compromising an active and ongoing investigation, no further details including the cause of death are available for release at this time.”

Anyone with information on the case contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.