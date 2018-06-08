× Body of fallen officer to be released from Milwaukee County Medical Examiner

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates the body of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. will be released from its office at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 8. The officer’s body will then be conveyed to Jelacic Funeral home (5639 W. Hampton Ave.) under police escort.

Officer Irvine Jr., 23, died after a violent crash near 76th and Silver Spring on the city’s northwest side. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of a reckless vehicle around 5 p.m. Thursday when their squad crashed. Irvine Jr. was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two more.

The other officer involved in the crash, Matthew Schulze, 36, has been treated and released from Froedtert Hospital. He has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Morales indicated Schulze was the driver of the squad that crashed.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said on Friday morning, that a 28-year-old man, the driver of the car that was being pursued by Irvine Jr. and Schulze, has been taken into custody. The chief said this suspect has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2006 — and it involves several drug-related arrests. Two associates of the 28-year-old man have also been taken into custody.