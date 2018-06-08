First look: Gino talks with the cast of the new film ‘Hotel Artemis’

MILWAUKEE -- "Hotel Artemis" is set in the near future -- where a riot-torn Los Angeles houses a secret members-only hospital for criminals. After the facility gets breached, the head nurse has to keep her patients safe. Gino has a first look.
About Hotel Artemis (website)
In HOTEL ARTEMIS, set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Jodie Foster plays The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Surrounded by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista, HOTEL ARTEMIS is a stylish, high-octane action-thriller written and directed by Drew Pearce (writer of IRON MAN 3, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION, SHERLOCK HOLMES 3).