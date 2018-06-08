Free to all: Celebrate National Get Outdoors Day at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center for National Get Outdoors Day. There will be guided hikes, where guests can observe aquatic life, and visitors can see and hold animals in the great hall.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About National Get Outdoors Day (website)

In conjunction with other area nature centers, we are participating in this nation-wide family event. During guided hikes, you’ll visit Teal Pond to observe aquatic life, Mystery Lake to look for frogs and turtles, and climb our observation tower. You’ll be able to see and hold live animals in the Great Hall and meet friends from the U.S. Forest Service. Stop in any time. Free to all.