G-7 leaders pose for 'family photo' at summit

LA MALBAIE, Quebec — The Group of Seven leaders have posed for a “family photo” on the first day of the international summit of industrialized nations in Canada.

President Donald Trump stood between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the ceremonial G-7 photo. The president then paused to speak with Merkel as the other leaders exited the spot overlooking the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

President Trump chatted with new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as they walked up to the photo shoot.

The meeting comes amid tensions over President Trump’s trade policies and his call for Russia to be allowed back into the elite group of nations.