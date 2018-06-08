‘Get some pancakes:’ Oak Creek neighborhood celebrates last day of school with tasty breakfast 🥞

OAK CREEK — For kids in Oak Creek, Friday, June 8 marked the end of their school year. And after watching kids walk to class everyday, neighbors living near Deerfield Elementary School did something special for their last day — a big pancake breakfast for the neighborhood!

“Come on, come get some pancakes!… Come on,” a neighbor said.

This is the eighth year they’ve celebrated the end of classes with a big morning cookout.

Kids, parents, even teachers and other school staff showed up.

They all said it’s a great way for the community come together and bring everybody a little closer.