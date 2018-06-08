Glendale K-9 Officer ‘Boomer’ enjoys donut on last day before retirement

GLENDALE — A Glendale police K-9 is on his way to retirement after “a very successful” career.

Friday, June 8 the department shared a farewell photo of K-9 Officer ‘Boomer’ on their Facebook page.

“It has been a great career. Stay safe,” a sign reads in front of Boomer.

Topping off his final day on the force, Boomer was treated to — you guessed it — a donut!

What would the last day in a cop’s career be without a donut. #embracethestereotype pic.twitter.com/gpAxiQSk2t — Glendale WI Police (@GlendaleWiPD) June 8, 2018

The department says, “After a very successful career, our K-9 Boomer is about to go 10-42 for the last time at the end of his shift today.”

Good boy, Boomer! Enjoy retirement!

