House of Harley-Davidson to host 7th annual Law Enforcement Ride on Saturday, June 9

GREENFIELD — The House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield is set to host the 7th annual Law Enforcement Ride on Saturday, June 9.

Officers from across southeast Wisconsin will escort a ride through the Milwaukee County Parks along Lake Michigan over the Hoan Bridge and back to the House of Harley-Davidson. Registration is available online or on site from 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds from this ride will benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) which supports the families of fallen officers.

Denise Held, Board Member – WI Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors issued this statement in a news release:

“Concerns of Police Survivors was founded in 1984 and exists to minister to and provide support services to the family members and co-workers who have lost an officer in the line of duty. Our hearts are heavy today as we learned that the Milwaukee Police Department lost an officer in the line of duty yesterday evening. Though generous support, the Wisconsin Chapter of C.O.P.S. will be there to help this officer’s family members and co-workers honor their loved one’s sacrifice and rebuild their shattered lives. Heroes are NEVER forgotten.”

Jeff Binkert president of House of Harley-Davidson stated the following:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Milwaukee Police Officer, Charles Irving Jr. Our thoughts go out to his family, Rest in Peace.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales are scheduled to attend and lead the Law Enforcement Ride. The post-party, which is open to the public, is from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the House of Harley-Davidson and will include a performance by Attorney General Brad Schimel’s band “4 on the Floor.”

House of Harley-Davidson services every police motorcycle in Milwaukee County, and the State Patrol.