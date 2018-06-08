Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Person dies at Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee

Posted 9:08 pm, June 8, 2018, by

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 14: A general view of atmosphere during the Billy Joel performance at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4 on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Officials say a person has died while attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee.

News outlets report Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves confirmed a body was found Friday morning at a festival campground. Coffee County sheriff’s spokesman Lucky Knott says officials are investigating the cause of death but foul play is not suspected.

Officials did not release the person’s name.

Graves said dozens of people have been treated for heat-related issues at the festival that began Thursday in Manchester and runs through Sunday.