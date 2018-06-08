Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Friday morning, June 8.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of S. 5th Place and Burnham Street.

Police say a man, 28, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances relating to this are still under investigation

The second shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. near 18th and Mitchell.

Police say a man, 53, showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The investigation behind this incident is still under investigation.