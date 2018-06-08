Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 6:00 am, June 8, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting  incidents that happened early Friday morning, June 8.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of S. 5th Place and Burnham Street.

Police say a man, 28, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances relating to this are still under investigation

Shooting near 5th Place and Burnham Street

Shooting near 5th Place and Burnham Street

The second shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. near 18th and Mitchell.

Police say a man, 53, showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The investigation behind this incident is still under investigation.