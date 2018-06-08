× Regents approve student fee, room-and-board cost increases

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System regents have approved a budget that will raise student fees as well as room-and-board costs.

The regents approved the system’s 2018-19 budget Friday at UW-Milwaukee. The $6.34 billion budget raises student fees at four-year schools an average of $33. Room and board will increase an average of $118.

Student costs would remain relatively flat across two-year schools, although UW-Marinette students will see a $9 increase in fees and a $227 increase in housing rates. UW-Marathon County students will see a $65 housing increase and a $56 increase in meal costs.

The budget doesn’t raise tuition for any students.

The regents also voted to ask the state Higher Educational Aids Board to request a $3.2 million increase in student financial aid in the next state budget.