Sheriff's deputies save suicidal woman from freeway overpass

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies were able to save a suicidal woman, after she called 911 indicating she was on a bridge and was going to end her life.

It happened Thursday, June 7 around 3:45 p.m.

Officials responded to an area on I-41/US-45 near Wisconsin Avenue, and found the woman straddling the freeway overpass railing. As she began to bring both legs over the side, deputies were able to reach her and bring her to safety.

The 21-year-old woman was transported to treatment.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt said, “Deputies sincerely care about those in crisis, as was once again demonstrated by this courageous act of compassion. The Sheriff’s Office focus is to serve and secure Milwaukee County, and I commend the actions of the deputies involved in saving this dear person’s life.”