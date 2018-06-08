Squad car draped in black, parked outside MPD District 4 in honor of officer killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Police Department squad car on Friday morning, June 8 was parked out District 4, draped in black, in honor of 23-year-old Charles Irvine Jr. -- the officer who passed away after a crash on the city's north side Thursday, June 7.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m., near 76th and Silver Spring. A Milwaukee Police Department squad car rolled off the road and got wedged near an overpass.

Milwaukee police have identified the officer who passed away as 23-year-old Charles Irvine Jr. He was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two years.

"He began his service with the Milwaukee Police Department at the age of 19 and became a police officer at the age of 21," Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Witnesses tell FOX6 the squad car activated its lights and engaged in a chase with a vehicle.

"The police was pursuing the vehicle that was going at a fast pace," said a witness.

A witness said the car got away as the squad skid up the embankment.