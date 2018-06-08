State officials: Del Monte vegetable trays pose potential health risk

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Minnesota Department of Health, and local health departments are investigating an increase of Cyclospora infections. To date, 11 ill patients in Wisconsin and three in Minnesota have reported purchasing a vegetable tray from a Wisconsin or Minnesota Kwik Trip location prior to their illness. The Del Monte vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip contained broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip and may have been available at other retail locations. Further details on distribution are pending. Consumers should not eat the following products:

Del Monte Vegetable Tray (containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip) 6 oz.

Del Monte Vegetable Tray (containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip) 12 oz.

As we head into the weekend, steer clear of 6 &12 oz. Del Monte veggie trays w/broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & dill dip. 11 in WI & 3 in MN have gotten sick from trays they bought at Kwik Trips. Details: https://t.co/ZkH8va76WG #WIWorking to keep you safe and healthy pic.twitter.com/fBUxFvlL8k — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 8, 2018

Kwik Trip is cooperating with state officials and voluntarily removed this product from their stores today.

Cyclospora is a parasite commonly found in developing countries. People diagnosed with this infection in the U.S. often report having travelled; however, during the summer months, outbreaks and illnesses occur as a result of contaminated fresh produce entering the U.S. food market from endemic countries. Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Fatigue

Low-grade fever

If you have any of these symptoms, see your health care provider who can provide appropriate treatment. It may take a week after consuming the product for symptoms to begin. DHS is continuing to conduct interviews with individuals who test positive for Cyclospora. Ill consumers are also encouraged to contact their local health department.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details will be shared once they are known.