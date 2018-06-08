× Stove fire causes $20,000 in damage to Racine home, no injures reported

RACINE — Racine firefighters on Thursday night, June 7 were called out to a home on Hayes Avenue near Blue River Avenue for reports of a stove fire.

Upon arrival, the first fire crew found light smoke coming from the east door. A pressurized water extinguisher was used to put the fire out in the kitchen.

The fire damage a microwave, kitchen cabinets, and the stove. In addition, the kitchen sustained moderate smoke damage. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

No injures were reported.