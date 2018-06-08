U.S. Marshals seek Lemar Hannah, a man who has a history of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He's facing charges of "domestic abuse, repeater." U.S. Marshals say the allegations against him are severe. They say he was trying to be a better man, but in May, he derailed.

Lemar Hannah, 24, is wanted after violating a no contact order a few weeks ago. He has a history of domestic violence.

“He was doing a good job,” the agent on this case said. “He was attending and graduated from some parenting classes, a fatherhood program that they have -- and he was also getting supervised visits with his children.”

U.S. Marshals say the allegations against Hannah are severe. He has two warrants out for his arrest.

“He grabbed the victim's hair and was pulling her hair, had hit her in the face multiple times, caused the victim to run out of the residence she was at and scream for help,” the agent said.

Hannah has ties to the north side of Milwaukee. His last known address was near the intersection of 24th and Galena. U.S. Marshals say Hannah has unidentified tattoos on his chest and arms -- the most noticeable one is the tattoo of someone’s lips on his neck.

U.S. Marshals are now asking for the public's help in tracking down Hannah.

“At this time now, he needs to take care of these warrants and get himself back on the right track so we don't see this happen again.” She said.

Call the tipline at 414-297-3707 if you have information that could help authorities.