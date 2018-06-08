× What’s included? Take advantage of Wisconsin’s sales tax holiday

MILWAUKEE — Back-to-school shoppers will have the opportunity to stock up on supplies that will be tax-free during Wisconsin’s sales tax holiday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Wisconsin’s sales tax holiday is Wednesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 5.

Non-taxable items include supplies (i.e. pencils, notebooks and book bags) for $75 or less per item; computers, laptops and printers for $750 and $250 or less — and clothing for $75 or less per item.

CLICK HERE for a list of items that are exempt during the sales tax holiday.