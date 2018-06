× A decade has passed since historic Lake Delton flooding

LAKE DELTON — Saturday, June 9 marks one decade since there was historic flooding in Lake Delton near Wisconsin Dells. A foot of rain caused the dam holding back the lake to wash out.

Five homes were destroyed; other nearby homes had significant damage and most were never rebuilt.

Six hundred million gallons of water and debris poured into the Wisconsin River.