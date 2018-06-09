Beef Jerky Outlet: Your one stop shop for dad before Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Father's Day is just a little more than a week away and beef jerky makes a great gift for the dads in your life. The Beef Jerky Outlet has some gift ideas and talks about their newest release ahead of National Beef Jerky Day.

In honor of National Jerky Day, June 12, and Father's Day, June 17, the LOCAL Beef Jerky Outlet will be unveiling its newest flavor, Korean BBQ Pork jerky. The Father's Day celebration also includes a drawing for a Weber grill, winner to be announced on Father's Day.

Korean BBQ Pork Jerky is debuting just in time for grilling season. According to Forbes:

America's love of all things grilled is becoming a year-round phenomenon

75 percent of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker

Father's Day is the fourth most popular day to grill, behind July Fourth, Labor Day and Memorial Day