City-county drug task force holds meeting to fight back against substance abuse

Posted 8:20 pm, June 9, 2018

Opioid epidemic and drug abuse concept with a heroin syringe or other narcotic substances next to a bottle of prescription opioids. Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opioid painkillers

MILWAUKEE — Fighting back against the drug epidemic impacting Milwaukee families. The City-County Heroin Opioid and Cocaine Task Force held a community engagement session Saturday, June 9.

Those who showed up were encouraged to share how drugs have impacted their neighborhoods.

People worked with the task force to create new strategies to address substance abuse.

“What we found from a lot of people who came today was their experience was from their own family members who are suffering addiction and where they think we can do a better job of providing help,” said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

The task force, made up of Milwaukee leaders, will use information from the session for its final report on how to curb substance abuse.