House of Harley Law Enforcement Ride: Supporting families of fallen officers

MILWAUKEE -- Take a scenic ride through Milwaukee County on Saturday, June 9 with police as your escort. Saturday morning marks the 7th annual House of Harley Law Enforcement Ride.
Join us for our Annual Law Enforcement Ride to benefit the WI Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors. This ride is completely Police led. If you have never enjoyed a ride of this type, treat yourself AND support a great cause!
Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as determined by Federal criteria. Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public of the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors.
REGISTRATION 8:30AM-9:30AM
https://formsmarts.com/form/1uj5?mode=h5 * $2 Online Registration Fee
$30 for a Rider/$40 with a passenger
Opening Ceremonies: 9:30am
Kickstands Up: 10:00am -Fully Police Led Ride
AFTER PARTY 1:30PM-4:00PM
Live Music from Attorney General, Brad Schimel’s band Four On The Floor
Raffles including 50/50 and handgun raffles (Tickets can be purchased at House of Harley-Davidson Starting May 1)
Food from Mama Mias(included in your registration fee)
MillerCoors and Pepsi Beverages