Police: Car crashes into church near Locust and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE — A hit-and-run crash ends with one vehicle leaving a hole in a church early Saturday morning, June 9.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. near Locust and Teutonia.

Police say two cars crashed into each other — sending one vehicle flying into the church.

The woman inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The other car fled the scene.

Officials say an inspector is checking out the status and damage to the church.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash and searching for the other suspect and vehicle.