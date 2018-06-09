Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Redmond O’Neal charged with attempted murder

Posted 6:37 am, June 9, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Redmond O'Neal leaves court after his final progress report at LAX Courthouse on October 9, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. O'Neal will be placed on probation for drug related charges. If O'Neal violates the terms of his probation he could face a six-year jail sentence.

LOS ANGELES — The son of actor Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month that included randomly attacking five men and robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Los Angeles police say Redmond O’Neal was charged Friday.

KABC-TV reports that the 33-year-old O’Neal, who’s struggled with drug addiction, is charged with punching or stabbing five men over several days last month in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods.

Police say two men were seriously injured, including one who was stabbed in the face.

O’Neal already pleaded not guilty to a May 8 robbery and other charges, including possessing methamphetamine and heroin.

He’s been jailed for a month.

An email seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.