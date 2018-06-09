× Study: Wisconsin poverty rose in 2016 despite job growth

MADISON — A new study shows that Wisconsin’s poverty rate increased in 2016 and children were especially impacted despite the state’s job growth during that span.

The State Journal reports that the 10th annual Wisconsin Poverty Report released Friday shows that the state’s poverty rate rose to 10.8 percent in 2016 from 9.7 percent in 2015. That measure also found that child poverty increased to 12 percent in 2016, from 10 percent in 2015.

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers use the Wisconsin Poverty Measure to calculate the poverty rate.

Timothy Smeeding, a UW-Madison professor who led the study, says the findings reflect that while more Wisconsinites are working, their earnings may not be increasing as quickly as costs such as housing, health and child care.