Wauwatosa police searching for 17-year-old boy with autism

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who has autism. Police say Titus Rantanen hasn’t been seen since 6 p.m. Saturday, June 9.

According to police, Rantanen wandered away from the Hart Park area, located off State Street in Wauwatosa.

Rantanen was the subject of a missing persons case at the end of April.

Officials describe him as a white male, 5’11” tall, 250 pounds, with a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black shorts and a Superman T-shirt.

If you have any information on Rantanen’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Wauwatosa police at 414-471-8430.