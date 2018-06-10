× Explosives detonated in remote area of Oak Creek after they were discovered at a home

OAK CREEK — Explosives were detonated in Oak Creek Sunday, June 10 after they were discovered at a home in the city.

Oak Creek police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded. It was determined that the items found at the home were live, unexploded devices.

The items were safely removed from the home and taken to a remote area, where they were detonated around 4:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.