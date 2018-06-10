× Hero one day, gone the next: Brewers option Choi to minors

PHILADELPHIA — The hero for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday is on his way to the minors a day later.

The Brewers optioned Ji-Man Choi to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, a day after he hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit grand slam in the Brewers’ 12-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The move was made to open a roster spot for right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who started Sunday against the Phillies.

Choi was brought up in part to serve as the designated hitter in interleague series last week in Chicago and Cleveland. He is hitting .233 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games in the big leagues this season.