‘I wasn’t happy:’ UWM alum who wrote for Sports Illustrated now works to help those with mental illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you hit rock bottom, there are always choices to be made. One Milwaukee man almost made the worst possible choice, but in the end, he didn't.

"Growing up in Wisconsin, you have that dream right in your backyard. I remember throwing the football around with my buddies, you know, playing in the street and pretending like I was Brett Favre at the end of the game," said Travis Pipes.

Pipes was like so many kids in Milwaukee and Wisconsin when #4 was taking chances and winning games for the Green Bay Packers.

"I think life is about taking chances," said Pipes.

The first chance he took was a move to San Francisco for a career in advertising, and that led to another.

"I looked out the window one day and thought 'I want to put some of my UW-Milwaukee journalism back to good use,' and I reached out to FanSided Sports Illustrated and gave them some writing samples and said 'would you be interested in me doing some coverage for the Packers for this season in 2009?' And they said 'sure,'" said Pipes.

Quickly, his passion for the Packers was rewarded, but it wasn't easy.

"I moonlighted -- working at my agency, like, 70 hours a week and I was writing full-time in the evenings and the weekends," said Pipes.

By the next season, he was a full-time writer for Sports Illustrated, and it seemed like the chance he took was paying off.

"Writing, and sports writing specifically, is something that I feel is a really good way to connect with people. I wasn't having that type of experience at the agency. I just wasn't happy," said Pipes.

Even though it was his passion, writing couldn't pull him out of his depression, and in 2011, his editor took him off the production schedule.

"He knew something was up. We hadn't talked fully about what I was struggling with in terms of substances and alcohol. I was not in a very good place. I was living out of a backpack and had lost everything," said Pipes.

In February of 2013, he almost lost his life.

"I was staying at a hotel in San Francisco called The Phoenix and there was a fight that erupted in the hallway and somebody tried to kick my door in of my hotel room, and it scared me into a moment of clarity," said Pipes.

He found a phone number for Kevin Hines, and took another chance -- calling him.

"I didn't know who he was at the time," said Pipes.

Hines is a suicide prevention and mental health advocate who survived his won suicide attempt when he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000.

"He asked me how I was doing, and I answered honestly and said, 'I'm not doing great,' and from that point forward, we stayed on the phone for a couple of hours," said Pipes.

Pipes ended up going through a recovery program, and after completion, he agreed to be in Hines' documentary film "Suicide: The Ripple Effect."

"It's just an amazing message. I think it's important that the community sees some of the issues that are affecting us as a community regarding suicide prevention and substance abuse and mental health," said Pipes.

The film was released in 2018, and Pipes has been a part of premieres in the Milwaukee area. He now shared his own message -- connecting sports and mental health in a podcast called "Wide Open Looks," part of the Mental Health News Radio Network.

"It's given my recovery and my focus of my own personal experience some important meaning, and I also feel like it's an opportunity to give back and really validate why I got into treatment in the first place," said Pipes.

Through candid conversations with athletes about their experiences, along with sharing his own story, Pipes is connecting with people who might need help.

"It's pretty neat for me to be able to sit down and have somebody say, 'Travis, that conversation you had the other day, it really meant something to me, and I related to some of the struggles within, and maybe I'm going to try and get some help,'" said Pipes.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Pipes' podcast.

CLICK HERE for information on the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.